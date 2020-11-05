news

Flora-Levadia rivalry match postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
2019 Estonian Premium Liiga: FCI Levadia - FC Flora.
2019 Estonian Premium Liiga: FCI Levadia - FC Flora. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A match between Estonian football powerhouses FC Flora and FCI Levadia was scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening but was postponed after a Levadia player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The infected Levadia player went through testing on Monday because a close contact of his gave a positive test a few days earlier. Test results came back on Tuesday with the player also going through repeat testing, which confirmed his infection. His last contact with the team was on Saturday, October 31.

All other Levadia players and coaches gave tests on 2 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. on Wednesday. All those came back negative.

Wednesday's rivalry meeting between the two most succesful Estonian teams in history was postponed due to the virus' infection period and as Levadia players are considered close contacts, their status is being monitored.

As the Estonian national team is looking at three international matches in the period of November 11-18, the Flora-Levadia match would have meant all players, a lot of them national team members, would have been directed to self-isolation.

Estonian Football Association (EJL) spokesperson Mihkel Uiboleht said: "We will not allow any matches be played if they are dangerous to health. We will discuss the situation in the coming days, certainly speak to the Health Board (Terviseamet), listen to their advice and then make our decisions. The Premium League (domestic top league - ed.) is scheduled to conclude this weekend, but since Wednesday's match was postponed, the season's finish will be pushed back."

Uiboleht continued: "The postponed Levadia-Flora match has a spot in the calendar but if there are more matches of this kind, it will get more complicated. Ther is a match between Levadia and Tallinna Legion scheduled for the weekend, that could be played during the international break, but if there are more of these matches and a chain reaction develops, we must being looking at where these matches can be postponed."

Estonian club Nõmme Kalju went through a similar situation as a UEFA Europa League match in August had to be canceled because a player for Kalju tested positive for COVID-19 on August 23, having played in a domestic league game the day before. The outbreak at Kalju totaled 17 team members in mid-September.

Uiboleht said: "In the end of August, a situation where initial tests were negative and then positive tests came in later, also happened with Nõmme Kalju. I think it was smart and reasonable to postpone this match to avoid further escalation."

An infection at the Estonian Football Association

The offices of the Estonian Football Association (EJL) will work from home until November 18 as one of the employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tõnu Sirel, director of the EJL, said: "The employee gave a test on Tuesday, the positive result came on Wednesday. We mapped the close contacts in the office and notified them. A majority of the office are not close contacts but we consider it reasonable to work from home going forward."

He added that close contacts must now self-isolate. Sirel said all association workers must contact their family physician in case any symptoms begin to show. In addition, employees must go through testing again before they can return to work.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

PPA: Wearing a reflector saves lives in winter

12:59

Former party leaders: We didn't pave the way for EKRE in government

12:31

Estonian national handball team loses to Austria in Euro 2022 qualification

12:08

Finnish Ski Association: We did not grant Alaver's unofficial request

11:46

G4S searching for new headquarters building

11:22

Tallink Group reports €23.9 million Q3 2020 net losses

10:52

Health Board: 131 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over 24 hours

10:49

Isamaa ranks almost double on Tartu city council

10:39

Air traffic sector battling with lessened workload and incomes

10:11

Government to discuss further COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday

09:46

Jüri school COVID-19 lockdown not playing out nationwide yet

09:18

Flora-Levadia rivalry match postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases

08:52

US citizens in Estonia suffer sleepless nights as election count continues

08:24

Electric bicycle network planned for Hiiumaa

04.11

Reinsalu condemns human rights violations in Belarus and Russia

04.11

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to undergo repairs, laying off all employees

04.11

LRT: Lithuania to introduce nationwide quarantine from Saturday

04.11

Riigikogu committee chief: Farmers can get €12 million support

04.11

Isamaa MP: Relationships between adults shouldn't be regulated

04.11

Elering: Russian electricity imports to fall via Russia-Latvia border

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: