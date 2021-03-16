Sponsor deserts top-flight football club at center of sexual abuse scandal ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Nõmme Kalju team shirts will no longer be adorned with the Paf logo after the company withdrew its sponsorship. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

A major sponsor of a top-flight football club embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct by a coach says it is canceling the €340,000 deal.

Paf Estonia, a subsidiary of the Nordic online casino firm of the same name, says that: "In connection with the case that became public last week at Nõmme Kalju FC, we have decided to terminate the sponsorship agreement with the club."

The allegations concern women players at Nõmme Kalju, a team based in Tallinn.

Paf Estonia's CEO Allar Levandi continued that: "As sponsor, we stand for responsible behavior and ethics in sport and expect the same from our partners. This case is very serious and disturbing, and must be fully investigated by the relevant authorities. The coaches' behavior was not acceptable and does not suit our society. We are terminating the sponsorship agreement and we don't want to have anything more to do with the club."

Allegations came to light in the media last week concerning Nõmme Kalju FC's coach, Brazilian national Fredo Getúlio Aurelio, who one woman said sexually abused him over a period of several years, starting when she was 14. Several other women have since come forward, the Estonian Football League (EJL) says.

The police and prosecutor's office have launched an investigation into the allegations. Part of the issue concerns the extent to which Nõmme Kalju was aware of Aurelio's alleged conduct; the club said it was unaware until the media reports surfaced last last week.

Paf's sponsorship deal was signed last February and was due to run to the end of the 2023 season.

The sponsorship agreement signed last February was to be valid until the end of 2023 and was worth 340,000 euros.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Swedish defense report: NATO northeastern defense should focus short-term

13:34

Baltic prime ministers call for EU to speed up coronavirus vaccine rollout

13:10

Culture area themes revealed for next three years

12:38

Joosep Kaasik new PPA northern prefecture chief, on €4,600 per month

12:15

Finance minister: Supplementary budget will total €641 million

12:11

Hospitals seeking more nurses to work in coronavirus wards

11:43

SDE tables bill on raising consent age to 16 after sports coach allegations

11:16

Sponsor deserts top-flight football club at center of sexual abuse scandal

10:51

MP calls for active diplomacy to bring AstraZeneca vaccines to Estonia

10:51

Health Board: 1,463 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:22

Nõmme Kalju sexual abuse allegations now with police, prosecutor's office

09:46

Estonian government issuing another round of short-term bonds in late-March

09:15

Government plans to borrow approximately €2 billion in 2021

08:53

Gallery: US F-15s arrive in Estonia for exercise Baltic Trident

08:25

Coronavirus round-up: March 8-14

15.03

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tests positive for coronavirus

15.03

Riigikogu to discuss raising age of consent next week

15.03

Kiik: 52,000 vaccine doses should arrive in Estonia in next two weeks

15.03

Specialists offering advice during mental health awareness month

15.03

Tallinn releases free Old Town audio tour

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: