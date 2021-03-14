Riisalo promises to seek higher sexual self-determination age ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo said following a sexual relationship between a coach and an underage student coming to light that she will propose raising the age of consent in Estonia.

"Current penal law prescribes punishments for acts involving children under the age of 14. However, we all know that young people and especially those in dependent relationships remain vulnerable after they turn 14," Riisalo wrote on social media. "I promise to propose a relevant amendment and take it to the government and Riigikogu together with Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna and Minister of Justice Maris Lauri," she added.

A former female football player now called Mia Belle Trisna said on the "Õhtu" current affairs program on Kanal 2 that coach Getulio Aurelio Fredo started sexually mistreating her when she was 14 years of age. Another former player of FC Nõmme Kalju has also come forward with a case of sexual harassment.

The Brazilian coach said on the "Postimees Live" webcast that the girl developed feelings first and he never forced her to do anything.

Mihkel Uiboleht, head of communication for the Estonian Football Association that has launched an in-house investigation, told the "Reporter" news program that the association has more material than what has been made public and that the case now concerns more than just a few sources.

The Nõmme Kalju football club said on Saturday that it has brought sports psychologist Külliki Taylor on board in light of the events of the past few days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

Surge of Covid patients putting pressure on emergency care in PERH

13:39

Kaupo Meiel: Same s**t, different day

12:29

Riisalo promises to seek higher sexual self-determination age

12:11

Every eighth adult has received at least one dose of vaccine

11:43

ISS investigating explosion in Tallinn

11:30

Estonia has received more vaccine than EU average

10:50

Day brings 935 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

09:39

Reed straws manufactured in Saaremaa

09:27

Football league launches investigation into sexual abuse allegations Updated

09:17

PPA urges people to prepare for expiration of IDs

08:40

LTKH operating first disinfection robot in the Baltics

08:18

Mass vaccination tested

13.03

Avian flu widespread in northern Estonia

13.03

Foreign ministry spokesperson: Estonia-Turkey relations remain strong

13.03

Private media firms: State aid needed or some local papers face bankruptcy

13.03

Prime Minister: We will continue to raise Ukraine issue at UNSC

13.03

Tallinn ambulance boss: Raised alert level will lead to reduced quality

13.03

SDE chair: We don't rule out voting for Ratas as next Riigikogu speaker

13.03

Gallery: 32-year-old bat found in Estonia

13.03

Health Board: 1,586 new COVD-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: