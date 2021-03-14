Riisalo promises to seek higher sexual self-determination age

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo said following a sexual relationship between a coach and an underage student coming to light that she will propose raising the age of consent in Estonia.

"Current penal law prescribes punishments for acts involving children under the age of 14. However, we all know that young people and especially those in dependent relationships remain vulnerable after they turn 14," Riisalo wrote on social media. "I promise to propose a relevant amendment and take it to the government and Riigikogu together with Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna and Minister of Justice Maris Lauri," she added.

A former female football player now called Mia Belle Trisna said on the "Õhtu" current affairs program on Kanal 2 that coach Getulio Aurelio Fredo started sexually mistreating her when she was 14 years of age. Another former player of FC Nõmme Kalju has also come forward with a case of sexual harassment.

The Brazilian coach said on the "Postimees Live" webcast that the girl developed feelings first and he never forced her to do anything.

Mihkel Uiboleht, head of communication for the Estonian Football Association that has launched an in-house investigation, told the "Reporter" news program that the association has more material than what has been made public and that the case now concerns more than just a few sources.

The Nõmme Kalju football club said on Saturday that it has brought sports psychologist Külliki Taylor on board in light of the events of the past few days.

