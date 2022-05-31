Football coach and harassment suspect seeking contract termination damages

Sports
Getulio Auelio Fredo
Getulio Auelio Fredo Source: ERR
Sports

A former football coach named as a suspect in a sexual harassment case has filed for damages with his former club, top-flight side Nõmme Kalju, claiming unfair dismissal, evening paper Õhtuleht writes.

Nõmme Kalju terminated the employment contract it had with Getulio Aurelio Fredo, a Brazilian national who was employed as coach of the women's team, following allegations of sexual harassment which first appeared in the media in March 2021.

Getulio is seeking compensation over the contract termination and the lost wages, Õhtuleht reported on its website (link in Estonian).

Shortly after the allegations surrounding Getulio became public, the Estonian FA barred him from coaching, for an indefinite period, while in May last year, international association FIFA did the same.

Andra Sild, senior prosecutor at the prosecutor's office, northern district, said that the investigation as it stands concerns two victims, in relation to the period 2014-2019, during which time the suspect was a trainer at Nõmme.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

