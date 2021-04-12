Football trainer accused of sexual abuse receives criminal suspicion

Getulio Fredo Source: ERR
Getulio Aurelio Fredo, a football trainer at Nõmme Kalju, has received an official criminal suspicion for sexually abusing female players under his charge.

The Northern District Prosecutor's Office told ERR that investigators have now questioned two victims, witnesses and the accused. Proceedings will continue and the investigation touches on multiple episodes that happened in 2014-2019.

"The content of the suspicion has not changed - criminal proceedings were initiated and are conducted under section 1432 of the Penal Code that sees sexual intercourse or the commission of another act of sexual nature between an adult and a minor if the offender took advantage of the dependency of the victim on the offender or with abuse of influence or confidence," the prosecutor's office told ERR.

As reported on ERR News, former top-flight football player Mia Belle Trisna alleges that Nõmme Kalju FC coach, Brazilian national Fredo Getulio Aurelio, had subjected her to sexual abuse over a lengthy period of time, starting in 2007 when she was 14 years old. Aurelio has stated that the relationship was consensual.

The coach was hit with a coaching ban after more individuals came forward. While the club denies knowledge of any incidents prior to the story coming to light, Uiboleht says it was in fact aware of at least some of the allegations, adding that a police investigation into allegations made by one individual had since been closed. Aurelio's contract with Nõmme Kalju is currently suspended.

A second case concerning a second-tier football team in the town of Elva has since come to light in the media.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Football trainer accused of sexual abuse receives criminal suspicion

