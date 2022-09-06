Football coach handed suspended sentence in sexual harassment case

News
Fredo Getulio Aurelio
Fredo Getulio Aurelio Source: ERR
News

Harju County Court has convicted Brazilian football coach Getulio Aurelio Fredo of sexual harassment and sentenced him to a four-year suspended prison sentence.

The case against Fredo, who was coach of the women's team at Estonian top-flight club Nõmme Kalju, came to light in March 2021, after one of the Brazilian coach's alleged victims, Mia Belle Trisna told her story on commercial TV station Kanal 2's "Õhtu" current affairs show.

On the show, Trisna said that Fredo had subjected her to sexual abuse over a lengthy period of time, beginning in 2007 when she was 14 years old. Others have also come forward since then.

According to a report in daily Õhtuleht, Fredo has now been found guilty and sentenced according to section 143(2) of the penal code, which concerns the engagement in sexual intercourse by an adult with a person who is under eighteen years of age, in a situation where the offender has taken advantage of the victims dependency on them, or has abused a position of influence or trust.

Under Estonian law, the maximum possible sentence for the crime is eight years' imprisonment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:16

Culture ministry supports creative research projects with €413,000 grant

17:48

Center Party gathers to discuss Stalnuhhin expulsion

17:47

Rescue Board's union preparing government budget cut appeal

17:31

Narva City Council members: Kallas meeting was friendly and constructive

17:19

Opinion: Liz Truss, and the British are here in Estonia

17:11

Football coach handed suspended sentence in sexual harassment case

16:55

Energy experts: Cooperation with neighbors is needed to avoid price peaks

16:53

MPs Kaljulaid, Mihkelson talk Ukraine support at EU conference in Prague

16:48

Tallinn not planning to reduce street lighting in autumn, winter

16:29

State moves closer to removing hazardous fertilizer from Muuga port

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

05.09

Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

05.09

EDF to get additional powers to organize armed resistance in occupation

05.09

Small private plane crashes in Baltic Sea off Latvian coast

05.09

Stalnuhhin sees no fertile soil for Russian party in Estonia

05.09

Switching to European track gauge would cost €8.7 billion

05.09

Kaja Kallas: Maybe now is the time to listen to us

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: