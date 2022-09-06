Football coach handed suspended sentence in sexual harassment case

Harju County Court has convicted Brazilian football coach Getulio Aurelio Fredo of sexual harassment and sentenced him to a four-year suspended prison sentence.

The case against Fredo, who was coach of the women's team at Estonian top-flight club Nõmme Kalju, came to light in March 2021, after one of the Brazilian coach's alleged victims, Mia Belle Trisna told her story on commercial TV station Kanal 2's "Õhtu" current affairs show.

On the show, Trisna said that Fredo had subjected her to sexual abuse over a lengthy period of time, beginning in 2007 when she was 14 years old. Others have also come forward since then.

According to a report in daily Õhtuleht, Fredo has now been found guilty and sentenced according to section 143(2) of the penal code, which concerns the engagement in sexual intercourse by an adult with a person who is under eighteen years of age, in a situation where the offender has taken advantage of the victims dependency on them, or has abused a position of influence or trust.

Under Estonian law, the maximum possible sentence for the crime is eight years' imprisonment.

