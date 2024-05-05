Estonian MEP to sue woman and paper following allegations of sexual harassment

Member of the European Parliament Jaak Madison (EKRE) has said that he will seek damages in court from a woman who accused him of sexual harassment and from newspaper Eesti Ekspress for running the story.

Madison referred to the Friday article in question as a slander campaign. "Eesti Ekspress has launched a major defamation campaign against me a month before elections. Namely by claiming that I harassed a woman, which is just slander," Madison said.

"I will not be destroyed a month before elections by the lowest form of allegations as there is nothing simpler than cooking up a scandal of one person's word against another's. They have nothing else, no corruption, embezzlement or other kinds of misconduct," the politician noted.

Eesti Ekspress reported Friday that the Belgian police took a statement from a 25-year-old Estonian European Commission intern and member of the Parempoolsed party on April 2, according to which Madison's conduct frightened and insulted her during a night in March.

The offense report includes the words "agression sexuelles" (French for sexual aggression) and reads under other circumstances: "Mental trauma and fear caused by a chance encounter."

--

