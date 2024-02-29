Tallinn releases new guide to create sexual harrassment-free nightlife

The City of Tallinn, in collaboration with the Estonian Social Insurance Board, has published a new guide entitled "Sexual Harassment-Free Nightlife. The guide, which was inspired by the Mayor of London's Women's Night Safety Charter and Bristol Nights' safer nightlife toolkit, aims to create a nightlife environment in Tallinn and other cities, free of sexual harassment for everyone.

Earlier this year, the Estonian Social Insurance Board and the City of Tallinn launched the "Notice. Intervene. Help. (Märka. Sekku. Aita.)" campaign to prevent incidences of sexual harassment.

The campaign aims to draw attention to the issue and also provide support to those who have been sexually harassed. One part of the campaign is a guide for nightlife establishments. The goal of the guide is to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all nightlife participants, regardless of gender, ethnicity, race, religion or beliefs, age, disabilities, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

According to Tallinn's Nighttime Adviser Natalie Mets, ensuring a safer nightlife requires a community effort and encourages people to be observant, intervene, and offer help. "Awareness and supportive individuals can prevent harassment. The guide urges all nightlife establishments to prioritize safety. It provides practical steps on how to recognize sexual harassment and what actions to take in such situations," Mets said.

Amy Lamé, London's official "Night Czar," said that the Women's Night Safety Charter has had a very positive impact in London since its launch. "We now have over 2,100 businesses and organizations signed up in London and I'm thrilled that Tallinn will be joining the growing number of cities and regions around the world adopting our Charter model. I hope businesses and organizations across Tallinn, no matter how big or small, sign up and help build a safer night time for women and girls."

A survey by the Estonian Social Insurance Board revealed that 73 percent of women and 32 percent of men have experienced some form of sexual harassment while participating in Estonia's nightlife. Integral to the guide are materials and training sessions for the employees of nightlife establishments, designed to help them better recognize incidences of sexual harassment along with instructions on how to intervene and assist.

Annika Silde, head of the victim support and prevention department's service for victims of violence at the Estonian Social Insurance Board, said that a safer party venue starts the moment people enter a nightlife establishment.

"By adopting the practices outlined in the guide, nightlife venues send a clear signal that everyone – both visitors and staff – can feel safe there because there is no room for sexual harassment in their establishments. Only through a collective effort can we create a safer nightlife for all. The campaign initiated with the City of Tallinn will be continued by the Social Insurance Board in other Estonian cities, which is why we call on all relevant establishments to familiarize themselves with and follow the 'Sexual Harassment-Free Nightlife' guide," Silde said.

The full guide (in Estonian) is available here.

--

