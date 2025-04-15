Estonian police: 15 victims identified in rape case linked to Tallinn man

Police in Estonia are searching for additional victims of a man in Tallinn suspected of rape. So far, 15 potential victims of sexual violence have come forward, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

At the end of March, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) announced that a 56-year-old man had been inviting women from nightclubs and bars in Tallinn back to his apartment in the Keldrimäe neighborhood of the City Center District, where he raped them.

According to Reimo Raivet, chief of the PPA's Sexual Crimes and Child Protection Unit, 15 potential victims of a sexual offense have come forward following public appeals shared in the media and on social media.

The suspect has since been taken into custody.

"Unfortunately, the man's pattern of behavior and the information gathered so far give us reason to believe there may be more than 15 victims," Raivet acknowledged.

He noted that the PPA is still encouraging anyone who has come in contact with the man pictured to report it to the police.

"Every little bit of information, no matter how small, is important to us, and will help move the investigation forward," he emphasized. "Our goal is to ensure justice is served and, in cooperation with Victim Support (Ohvriabi), to offer the victims professional help and support."

The police are asking anyone who has information about the man's actions to call +372 5301 9938 or file a report online through the PPA's website.

Victims of sexual violence can seek psychological assistance and support by contacting the Victim Support (Ohvriabi) crisis hotline at 116 006 or reaching out online.

