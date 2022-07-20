Tallinn launches campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife

The City of Tallinn, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and entertainment establishments have teamed up to launch a new joint campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife in the Estonian capital.

"Nights can be a good time for both people who want to sleep at home and those who have gone out for entertainment," Tallinn city government nightlife adviser Natalie Mets said according to a press release. "Everyone can contribute to a safe and friendly society."

According to Mets, the goal of the new campaign is to remind people that streets in the Estonian capital that are home to bars and entertainment venues may also include people's personal residences as well.

"At the same time, we also want to encourage people to be aware of what is going on around them and to react and help if needed," she added.

The City of Tallinn, the PPA and entertainment establishments have launched a new joint campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife in the Estonian capital. Source: City of Tallinn

According to Lennart Kams, head of the patrol service at the Lääne-Harju Police Station, police are busiest during the late-night hours as people become inconsiderate of others.

"Good and safe nightlife cannot be guaranteed by the police alone," Kams said. "Rather, everyone has to bear in mind that they are not alone in the city. By keeping one's own behavior in check and taking notice of others in need of help, we can all help create a safe environment for everyone. It's possible to be an excellent citizen by being considerate, noticing and helping others."

Roman Demchenko, a partner at Sveta Bar in the Telliskivi neighborhood and founder of event promotion agency Damn.Loud, said that a vibrant but safe nightlife is crucial to the image of every contemporary city.

"A civilized nightlife will bring tourists to Tallinn, provides good entertainment for locals as well as provides employment to a lot of people, ranging from musicians to bar staff," Demchenko said. "At the same time, it's important that nightlife cause as little harm and inconvenience as possible. I'm confident our campaign will improve the quality of nightlife in our city and remind people of the code of conduct in our public spaces."

The City of Tallinn, the PPA and entertainment establishments have launched a new joint campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife in the Estonian capital. Source: City of Tallinn

Entertainment establishments in Tallinn interested in joining the campaign can read more about doing so here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!