City youth council proposes weekend night bus service in Tallinn

Tallinn City Youth Council on Tuesday submitted a proposal to Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov (Center) to launch a weekend night service on Tallinn's public transport. The deputy mayor said that a pilot project may be launched sometime this year already.

"It is positive that young Tallinners are actively thinking about how to make the urban transport system more efficient," Novikov said according to a city government press release, adding that he found the Youth Council's arguments well-founded and their proposal well worth considering.

"We will work on possible solutions, and I believe that this year already we will test this idea in some areas as a pilot project," he added.

In its proposal, the Youth Council said that night service on public transport would significantly increase the safety of late night and early morning commuters, as well as help people visiting entertainment venues late at night get home more safely. Fast and convenient public transport would also reduce the need to drive within the city, which in turn would also reduce the number of drunk drivers on the road.

Night buses, the Youth Council stressed, would help popularize public transport among young people by providing a fast and affordable transport option.

The council identified Lasnamäe, Haabersti (via Kristiine and Mustamäe), Põhja-Tallinn and Pirita as possible areas to be served by night service. They recommended that night service routes could be based on existing bus routes and run buses at least once an hour.

