Cities struggling to absorb soaring public transport costs

News
A tram in snowy Tallinn.
A tram in snowy Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Rising fuel costs and wages are putting pressure on public transport operators in Estonia's biggest cities. Tallinn plans to dip into its budget but Tartu and Pärnu may raise ticket prices.

ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" discussed the issue on Monday evening.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) told the show forecasts suggest an additional €2 million may be needed to fund transport services.

Last year €8 million was allocated, but: "This year we are forecast about €10 million euros - quite a significant change," he said.

Tamm said money additional money may need to be allocated for public transport from a supplementary budget. However, the city is also considering raising ticket prices for the first time in 15 years but a decision has not yet been made.

Director of the Pärnu County Public Transport Center Andrus Kärpuk said the monthly bus ticket will rise from €10 to €15.

Tallinn city bus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

He said the rising price of natural gas - which has doubled - has significantly put up transport costs. "This means that urban transport will increase by around €700,000," Kärpuk said.

"It is not possible to find such funds in the Pärnu City budget, and inevitably the question of raising the ticket price on Pärnu city lines will arise, and probably from July 1, this year."

Tallinn, which has free public transport, has a budget of 21 million for fuel. There are no plans to reintroduce tickets for the capital's residents despite rising costs.

"In this case, we believe that we can find these funds in the supplementary budget. Our aim is to promote the use of public transport in this case, and based on this policy, the price should be maintained at its current level," said Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:42

Survey: Majority disagree with anti-coronavirus restriction protest

12:12

Orthodox church hit by two arson attacks seeks €500,000 towards restoration

11:54

Cities struggling to absorb soaring public transport costs

11:18

Figure skater 28th in Beijing, following injury

10:55

Coronavirus update: 244 patients, 6,288 new cases, 10 deaths

10:22

Gallery: Ceremony commemorates start of 1944 defensive battles in Estonia

09:55

NATO commander: Currently no threat to Baltic states from Russia, Belarus

09:53

Estonia may host WTA 250 tennis tournament Updated

09:23

Fuel prices rise again, 95-octane now costs €1.679 per liter

09:05

Estonia's Riigikogu president, MPs on working visit to Ukraine

08:28

Electricity prices to rise to €126.66 per MWh on Tuesday

07.02

Kontaveit through to round two in St.Petersburg

07.02

Latvia fines Russian TV channel €3.1 million over EU sanctions breach

07.02

Marju Lauristin retires from front-line politics

07.02

Opinion: Estonia must recognize Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

07.02

Gallery: Former education minister embezzlement hearing starts

07.02

Income tax return declaration to start next week

07.02

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

07.02

Tallinn Central Library temporarily closed due to coronavirus

07.02

Coronavirus crisis mirroring state negligence, new SDE chair says

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

07.02

Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

07.02

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

07.02

Coronavirus update: 241 patients, 4,621 new cases, 6 deaths

07.02

Income tax return declaration to start next week

07.02

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

07.02

Narva mayor urges caution in bus-stop renaming program

07.02

Opinion: Estonia must recognize Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: