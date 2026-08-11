X!

Regional minister after €4.8 million from reserve to keep public transport afloat

News
Passengers boarding a county bus.
Passengers boarding a county bus. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Regional Affairs and Agriculture Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras is seeking nearly €4.8 million from the government's reserve to maintain current bus, train and ferry service levels through the end of the year.

According to calculations by the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, without additional funding, public transportation will face a €4.779 million shortfall by the end of 2026.

Covering the shortfall would require reducing service on county bus routes by approximately 1 million route kilometers, equivalent to about half the annual mileage of Jõgeva County bus routes. Approximately 3,400 trips would have to be canceled on ferry routes serving Estonia's largest islands, equivalent to about two months of service. For rail service, the necessary reduction would be equivalent to approximately one month's mileage on the Viljandi route.

Existing public service contracts also make it difficult to implement additional cuts quickly, the ministry noted: Reducing service levels requires advance notice, while operating fewer services does not reduce all fixed costs by the same proportion.

"Public transportation has to keep running even when external events drive up fuel prices. We have cut costs and streamlined the route network at the ministry, but the price increases caused by the war in Iran can no longer be covered within the existing budget. That is why I am seeking an additional €4.8 million from the government's reserve," Terras said.

The ministry attributed the need for additional funding to higher oil and fuel prices following the outbreak of the war in Iran.

"Diesel and compressed natural gas prices have the greatest impact on costs. Under contracts for county bus routes and ferry services, changes in fuel prices are passed on to service prices through indexation. Fuel prices also affect the cost of air services, while according to Elron, this year's €48 million subsidy will not be enough to maintain the current level of train service through the end of the year," the ministry said in a press release.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture said it has already taken steps to curb cost increases: Mileage on county bus routes has been frozen, the route network has been streamlined and overlapping departures have been reduced. Low-occupancy train services have also been canceled.

"We first looked for savings in areas where passengers would be affected as little as possible. We have now reached the point where further cuts would directly mean fewer connections," Terras said.

The government increased base funding for public transportation by €54 million for 2026, Terras told ERR last fall. "At the government level, we decided that €54.74 million would be added to base funding to ensure stable and accessible public transportation for people in Estonia," Terras said.

Base funding for public transportation has stood at nearly €121 million a year since the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ministry of Regional Affairs has sought additional funding from the government reserve each year. Including the additional funding, €174 million had been allocated for public transportation in 2026, but it has now emerged that even this will not be enough.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:16

10th Baltic Film Days bring the best of new Latvian and Lithuanian cinema

11.08

Estonian yacht NOLA wins class at prestigious Copa del Rey regatta

11.08

Ironman swimming stage moves to Raku Lake as Tallinn eyes 2028 event

11.08

Kuressaare Airport closure raises tourism concerns during August peak

11.08

Community center in rural Estonian village to double as local crisis hub

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk Updated

11.08

Riigikogu speaker: Ülle Madise is ready to run for president Updated

11.08

Developers plan rental housing next to Tallinn bus station

11.08

Allan Eichenbaum: Let's learn universal health insurance from the best

11.08

Three buses catch fire at old bus depot in Kohtla‑Järve

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

10.08

Nissan Skyline GT-R hits 416 kph for a new Estonian record at the One Mile Challenge

11.08

People from 224 different ethnic nationalities living in Estonia

10.08

Estonia axes unemployment benefit for young people finishing conscription

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk Updated

11.08

Robot mower sales surge in wake of wider selection and lower prices

27.07

Estonia to see partial solar eclipse on August 12

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up

11.08

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

10.08

Estonian seal-watching tour attracts the animals with classical music

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo