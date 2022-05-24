Estonian youth info portal Teeviit now available in English, Ukrainian

Previously available in Estonian and Russian, Estonia's Education and Youth Board has launched its online youth information portal Teeviit in English and Ukrainian as well.

The now quadrilingual online portal is aimed at providing youth as well as caregivers, teachers and adults working with youth with reliable information from verified sources on nearly 100 topics in ten different categories ranging from financial literacy and youth rights to mental health, sexuality and the environment.

The portal is aimed at supporting and increasing the independence and awareness of youth in Estonia, including those whose native language isn't Estonian, by providing quality and reliable information all in one place, the Education and Youth Board said on Tuesday.

In addition to supporting youth directly, Teeviit can also be used as a tool by youth workers and teachers, as the topics covered in Estonian, Russian, English and Ukrainian are identical, and can thus be used in parallel when working with youth speakers of different languages together.

Some of the topics available on Teeviit's new Ukrainian-language online youth portal. Source: Teeviit

"We want to support the independence of all young people living in Estonia," said youth information expert Kadri Koort, a member of the Teeviit team. "This year we're also celebrating the European Year of Youth, making it especially important to pay attention to young people and wholeheartedly support them. The accessibility of quality information and being informed are the basic foundation of everyday decisions and choices."

Also included in the portal are feature stories about experts as well as personal youth accounts, all of which aim to provide readers with new ideas, inspiration, feelings of recognition as well as advice.

The Education and Youth Board also noted that native speakers of each language were involved in the creation of the portal.

Some of the topics available on Teeviit's new English-language online youth portal. Source: Teeviit

About Teeviit

The youth information portal Teeviit is aimed at providing youth with information and advice about various topics, including by providing contacts for advice and support and information about offers and events. The portal strives to provide relevant, accessible, reliable, verified and constantly updated information in an age-appropriate way while keeping up to date with the latest trends.

Teeviit can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and the Youtube channel "Teeviit tulevikku."

Teeviit is aimed at youth aged 13-26, but also open to youth workers, teachers, trainers, specialists, and parents and caregivers. The information available is based on surveys and interviews conducted with young people, and is developed at a national level in cooperation with relevant collaborators.

The digital information available via Teeviit, including its webinars, podcasts and short videos, are funded as part of the "Inclusion of Young People at Risk of Exclusion and Improving Their Employability" program approved by the Estonian minister of education and research, implemented by the Education and Youth Board and co-funded by the European Social Fund.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!