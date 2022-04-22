Pärnu to introduce drinking curfew to curb noise complaints

News
A cocktail.
A cocktail. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

From September 1, the city of Pärnu will introduce drinking curfews to reduce noise and bad behavior complaints from residents.

Pärnu City Council will ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in entertainment venues within the administrative territory of the city, which includes Paikuse, Audru and Tõstamaa.

Sales will be restricted between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday to Friday and 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on weekends and public holidays. It will not apply on January 1 or June 24.

In hotels, alcoholic beverages may be delivered to the guest during meals, through room service or from the minibar. 

The restrictions will enter into force in September as many businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions and need time to recover.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the city government received noise complaints from residents and accommodation providers about early morning disturbances from partygoers.

The Police said the number of offenses increases during entertainment venues' opening hours and closing time. 

Nationwide alcohol restrictions already prohibit the sale of alcohol in stores between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

First 'Melchior the Apothecary' film off to successful start in Estonia

16:24

Attorney General: Russia's crimes not genocide under legal definition

15:52

Urmas Reinsalu: Putin needs to be tried over genocide unfolding in Ukraine

15:18

Minister: Estonian-language school will help refugee kids learn language

14:53

Estonia sends €200,000 worth of aid to bombing victims in Ukraine

14:33

State agencies working on fall coronavirus plan

13:55

Gallery: ERM lamp exhibition lights up Tallinn's Rotermann Quarter

13:17

Mayor: Otepää Municipality buckling under number of refugees

12:54

Pärnu to introduce drinking curfew to curb noise complaints

12:25

DDoS cyberattacks temporarily disrupt Estonian government websites

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

11:24

Refugees continuing to arrive via Russia, Tallinn Bus Station overwhelmed

20.04

NATO's large-scale cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields underway in Tallinn

08:45

President sends Aliens Act amendments back to Riigikogu

21.04

Latvian Saeima: Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: