Pärnu to introduce drinking curfew to curb noise complaints

From September 1, the city of Pärnu will introduce drinking curfews to reduce noise and bad behavior complaints from residents.

Pärnu City Council will ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in entertainment venues within the administrative territory of the city, which includes Paikuse, Audru and Tõstamaa.

Sales will be restricted between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday to Friday and 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on weekends and public holidays. It will not apply on January 1 or June 24.

In hotels, alcoholic beverages may be delivered to the guest during meals, through room service or from the minibar.

The restrictions will enter into force in September as many businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions and need time to recover.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the city government received noise complaints from residents and accommodation providers about early morning disturbances from partygoers.

The Police said the number of offenses increases during entertainment venues' opening hours and closing time.

Nationwide alcohol restrictions already prohibit the sale of alcohol in stores between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m.

--

