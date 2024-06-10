Harm reduction specialists monitoring events in Tallinn this summer

NGO Ööhaldjad (Night Fairies) will operate at popular events and places this summer in the capital to improve safety and assist those in need. Tallinn is supporting the initiative.

Ööhaldjad is a group of harm reduction specialists whose goal is to prevent and mitigate the harms associated with alcohol and drug use in nightlife settings. They also raise awareness about the dangers of substances, offering reliable support without judgment.

The organization will provide services twice a month from June to September, a total of eight times, at events in Tallinn and in popular nightlife areas, such as the Telliskivi district.

Each shift will have at least two Night Fairies, while larger events or festivals may see teams of up to 15 members.

Tallinn's Nighttime Advisor Natalie Mets (SDE) said the partnership is a "crucial step" to reduce harm and enhance safety measures.

Ööhaldjad advocate and service manager Marit Oja said: "Working with the City of Tallinn allows us to reach more events during the summer months and assist those in need"

Information (in Estonian) about the events where Ööhaldjad will be present this summer can be found on their Instagram and website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!