Tallinn schools providing free menstrual products to students

Starting this month, free sanitary pads and tampons are available to all students of Tallinn municipal schools, the City of Tallinn says.

The project aims to make menstruation safer, more comfortable, and free from taboos for young people, City of Tallinn's nighttime advisor Natalie Mets said, adding: "We are providing young people with access to free menstrual products because menstruation is an inevitability, and hygiene products must be accessible to everyone."

"These are essential goods, inevitably costing thousands of euros over a lifetime, presenting an unequal economic burden," Mets continued, via a Tallinn City Government press release.

An estimated 10 percent of students have had to miss school due to not being able to afford menstrual products, the city government says, with numbers affected stretching into the thousands.

"Menstrual products should be readily available in school restrooms, so that they can be discreetly taken without having to ask anyone. Menstruation should not cause unnecessary anxiety or embarrassment. If desired, products can also be placed outside the school nurse's office and/or in locker rooms used in physical education classes," Mets went on. "It is thus important that all students and school staff are aware of the free menstrual products and that anyone in need can access these."

Latvian firm SIA "TZMO Latvija" emerged as the successful bidder from the Tallinn Education Department tender to provide the service, and the city is investing up to €50,000 this year to that end.

The menstrual products have been available in schools since March 1, i.e. nearly a week now.

