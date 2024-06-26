Institute: More people with drug use experience in Estonia

A study conducted in 2023 by the National Institute for Health Development (TAI) and published on Wednesday revealed that 31 percent of Estonian residents aged 16-64 have used some form of narcotic at least once in their lifetime. Additionally, 7 percent of respondents reported drug use within the past year, and 3 percent within the past month.

In 2018, 25 percent of Estonian residents aged 16-64 had used some form of narcotic at least once in their lifetime.

Drug use is more prevalent among younger individuals – specifically, men aged 16-34 and women aged 16-24. The most commonly used substance is cannabis, with lifetime usage increasing from 24 percent in the 2018 survey to 29 percent.

Besides cannabis, amphetamines, ecstasy and cocaine are also frequently used. Recent wastewater studies conducted by the National Institute for Health Development (TAI) and the Ministry of Justice confirm the widespread use of cannabis and cocaine, also as the primary concerning finding from the 2023 study conducted in Tallinn and Tartu.

"Growing interest in cannabis may be driven by debates on cannabis legalization in Europe and the regulation of its legal availability in some countries. Amid these legalization discussions, it is important to remember that cannabis is a psychoactive substance that affects individuals differently and can cause or exacerbate various physical and mental health problems, as well as lead to addiction," said Aljona Kurbatova, head of the TAI Center for Health and Wellbeing.

In recent years, European countries, including Estonia, have faced issues with the widespread availability of highly concentrated cocaine. According to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, 323 tons of cocaine were confiscated in EU member states in 2022.

Cocaine is a highly addictive drug that increases the risk of both psychological and physiological health problems. Cocaine addiction is putting increasing pressure on the European healthcare system now and will continue to do so in the near future. In 2022, 21 percent of first-time drug treatment seekers in Europe were related to cocaine use.

"The situation is serious, and drug use, particularly among young people, requires attention and intervention. However, it should be noted that for many, their drug use experience is limited to one-time or occasional use. In a situation where we see increasing exposure to drugs among the population, it is very important to ensure access to help and strengthen prevention efforts," noted Kurbatova.

Kurbatova: Recent penal policy has not been effective

"We need to discuss drugs and their use in society in a balanced manner, considering all perspectives. Fear-mongering with consequences, including punishment, condemnation and downplaying risks only helps the problem grow. In prevention and harm reduction, we must choose cost-effective measures with proven effectiveness. Unfortunately, recent study results again confirm that our current punitive policies have not been effective, and we need fundamental changes to reduce drug-related harm," commented Kurbatova.

June 26 marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which aims to draw attention to drug use and related issues. This year's theme is "People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention."

The need for drug prevention is also relevant in Estonia, as drug-related mortality has significantly increased in recent years and more people are encountering various drugs. The more frequent the drug use, the more likely people are to experience different issues, such as mental health problems, financial difficulties, relationship issues with loved ones and problems at work and school.

In the worst case, drug use can lead to overdose or overdose-related death. According to the TAI cause of death registry, 113 Estonian residents, including 86 men and 27 women, died from drug overdoses in 2023.

Social crises and economic stress can lead to an increase in drug use. The demand for counseling and treatment services in Estonia has grown since 2022. However, a difficult economic situation should not jeopardize the availability of counseling and treatment services, as this would increase long-term costs in the healthcare, legal, law enforcement and social systems and threaten national internal security.

--

