Experiment finds cocaine at election night events of several political parties

Eesti Ekspress journalists visited parties' election night celebrations equipped with cocaine residue quick tests to get an idea of the spread of drugs in circles that shape drug policy. The results came back positive in several cases.

Journalists of weekly Eesti Ekspress, part of Delfi media, recently visited the European election night parties of several political organizations to test for residue of the party drug cocaine.

The results came back positive, with the little screening towelettes turning blue and laboratory tests conducted at the Estonian Forensic Science Institute (EKEI) later confirming their findings, from the bashes of the Reform Party, Isamaa and Parempoolsed.

While testing at the festivities locations of the Social Democratic Party and Center Party also produced faint positive results as the night progressed, forensic experts later concluded that the concentrations were not sufficient for definitive confirmation.

Isamaa and Parempoolsed celebrated in restaurants where it is possible cocaine could have been used by other patrons, even though Restaurant Fork, where Isamaa had its do, is usually only open for lunch and during workdays. The Reform Party celebrated in its offices.

Parempoolsed, as a relatively new political force, have not yet unveiled a drug policy, while both the Reform Party and Isamaa have traditionally favored hard lines.

Representatives of all the parties at the celebrations of which traces of cocaine were found condemned drug use in their comments, while Isamaa head Urmas Reinsalu suggested Eesti Ekspress contact law enforcement.

"How horrible," was the reaction of Reform MP and family physician Karmen Joller, who has denounced all forms of drug use and recently suggested on social media that all drug users are lowlifes.

Parempoolsed head, former Prosecutor General Lavly Perling said, when confronted with the results, that they are "though-provoking while not altogether surprising."

Eesti Ekspress does not know who used cocaine at election parties and identifying users was not the aim, writing that what it wanted to prove was just how widespread and everyday cocaine use has become.

The National Institute for Health Development (TAI) reported in last year's wastewater survey summary that in 2023, the average concentration of cocaine residues per thousand residents in Tallinn was 40 percent higher than the previous year.

