Tallinn Night features TOUR d'ÖÖ bike ride and Röövel Ööbik concert

Today (May 15), Tallinn Day activities started across the capital, marking 776 years since the city received Lübeck Rights. Celebrated for the 23rd time, this year introduces the inaugural Tallinn Night.

Tallinn Day events are spread over several days until Saturday, May 18.

Natalie Mets, advisor for nightlife, said the city does not shut down at night; it simply transforms.

"Cities around the world are increasingly recognizing that vibrant urban life occurs not just during the day but also at night—Tallinn included. We invite everyone to join us as we cycle from Tondiraba Park in Lasnamäe through the city to Freedom Square to enjoy a concert by Röövel Ööbik, followed by participating in Museum Night," she said in a press release.

Tallinn Night kicks off with the popular cycling event, TOUR d'ÖÖ, now in its 74th iteration. Cyclists are asked to gather at Tondiraba Park at 7:30 p.m. and will set off at 8:00 p.m. Participation is free.

The city government requests riders follow safety rules and the guidance of marshals in yellow vests during the 12 km excursion which ends at Freedom Square.

At 9:30 p.m., Röövel Ööbik will take to the stage on Freedom Square. The indie band, which began in the mid-1980s and has recently returned after a 15-year hiatus with their new album "Transcent," consists of Tõnu Pedaru (vocals), Raul Saaremets (drums), and Sten Šeripov (guitar). The concert will last 45 minutes.

