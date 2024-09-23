Gallery: Tour d'ÖÖ showcases Tallinn's bicycle paths

News
Tour d'ÖÖ 2024
Open gallery
75 photos
News

Cycling enthusiasts gathered in the Freedom Square on Sunday to ride 20 kilometers through the city as part of Tallinn's Car-Free Day.

The ride ended at the Hippodrome, where cyclists, led by a horse-drawn carriage, completed most of the trot track.

The Tour d'ÖÖ group ride, which grew out of Tallinn Bicycle Week, has taken place 75 times in Tallinn and other Estonian cities. Sunday marked the 76th edition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:55

NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

14:10

Qualified psychologist shortage leaves Estonian schools in sticky situation

13:52

Tiit Maran: Estonia's climate law lays a heavy burden on future generations

13:25

Lawyer must admit on radio he lied about former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

12:51

Justice chancellor doesn't find car tax bill unconstitutional

12:34

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

12:23

Justin Timberlake performing in Tallinn next summer

11:51

Police and Border Guard Board practice riot control

11:37

Harju County Court convicts EKRE MP of fraud Updated

11:28

Ivan Sergejev: On the axe-throwing center and Trust Transition Fund

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.09

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:38

Driving schools: Transport Administration's ineptitude cause of exam failure chaos

21.09

Buses to temporarily replace Tallinn's trolleybuses from November

22.09

Real estate credit unworthiness biggest obstacle of moving to the country

22.09

Kristi Raik: Making the world a better place versus survival

22.09

Monument to the 1944 Great Flight opened in Pärnu

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo