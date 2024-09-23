Gallery: Tour d'ÖÖ showcases Tallinn's bicycle paths

Cycling enthusiasts gathered in the Freedom Square on Sunday to ride 20 kilometers through the city as part of Tallinn's Car-Free Day.

The ride ended at the Hippodrome, where cyclists, led by a horse-drawn carriage, completed most of the trot track.

The Tour d'ÖÖ group ride, which grew out of Tallinn Bicycle Week, has taken place 75 times in Tallinn and other Estonian cities. Sunday marked the 76th edition.

--

