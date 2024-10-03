X!

Cyclist Norman Vahtra 58th in tough late season race in Belgium

Norman Vahtra.
Norman Vahtra. Source: Aldis Toome
Estonian cyclist Norman Vahtra came 58th in the one-day Binche – Chimay – Binche / Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke race.

The 198.6-kilometer race was a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 1.1 category event.

Vahtra, who is reigning domestic champion, said post race it had been "quite scary because of the constant risk of crosswinds."

"Over the final kilometers I was forced to brake in a dangerous situation, and so lost a good position," he told the Estonian Cycling Federation (Eesti Jalgratturite Liit).

Belgian rider Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny; 4:27.42) ran the gropu sprint finish.

Vahtra has one more race left this season, the Tai Hu Lake tour (UCI 2.Pro), in eastern China, October 9-13.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

