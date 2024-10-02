X!

Journalist: Ott Tänak needs to go all in for 2024 WRC title

Ott Tänak signing autographs.
Ott Tänak signing autographs. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Overall leader of the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) drivers' table Thierry Neuville (Belgium) will have to take risks in the final two stages of the season both to stave off any late challenge from his teammate at Hyundai, Estonia's Ott Tänak, and to preserve Hyundai's lead over Toyota in the manufacturers' standings, rally journalist Rauno Paltser said.

Neuville's overall lead shrank to 29 points ahead of Tänak's after last weekend's Rally Chile, as the Estonian took five more points than the Belgian.

With just two stages remaining, one in southern Germany and Austria (Central European Rally) later this month and the season-closer in Japan in late November, all is still up for grabs.

Speaking to ETV Paltser said: "The points gap may seem large, but there are still 60 points to play for, while the two most difficult asphalt rallies of the season are ahead. To stay competitive, Thierry must definitely hold up his part; it's difficult to challenge him if he's simply collecting point."

A key point is both Tänak and Neuville contribute in equal measure to Hyundai's chances of winning the constructor's championship for 2024 too.

Rauno Paltser (left) talking to ERR's Tarmo Tiisler Source: ERR

"Ott will definitely go all in, but Thierry also needs to take some risks in the upcoming rallies as the gap with Toyota is only 17 points, and Hyundai definitely wants to win the manufacturers' title too," Paltser added.

After the Hyundai's got off to a good start on Thursday and Friday in central Chile, Toyota took control and took a one-two finish (Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans) in Chile, cutting Hyundai's lead in the manufacturers' standings to just 17 points.

Neuville is after his maiden WRC title after many years playing the bridesmaid, whereas Tänak won in 2019; Paltser noted that a new world champion would be good for the sport.

This means the title is as much his to lose, Paltser added.

Naturally in Estonia the preference would be for a Tänak win.

Tänak's first and so far only WRC drivers' title came in 2019 with Toyota. He has long retained the same co-driver, his compatriot Martin Järveoja.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Source: ETV Sport, interviewer Tarmo Tiisler.

