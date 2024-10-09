X!

Hanna Lisette Aabna has eyes set on rallying's peak levels

Hanna Lisette Aabna.
Hanna Lisette Aabna. Source: Facebook/FIA Games
While Ott Tänak is still in with a shot at this year's WRC drivers' title, with two races in the season remaining, the future of Estonian rallying looks bright too.

As well as, among others, second-tier WRC2 drivers Georg Linnamäe, Robert Virves and Gregor Jeets, and WRC3 (junior) driver Romet Jürgenson all vying for attention,18-year-old Hanna Lisette Aabna should now be added to the list.

Passionate about rallying since the age of three, Aabna is to compete in the Saaremaa Rally this weekend, driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 with co-driver Rait Jansen.

She recently returned from Poland after attending the Beyond Rally development program, though sadly missed out on the top three spots, reducing her chances of getting into Junior WRC at least next season.

She has also had an early introduction to the financial realities of top motorsport.

Speaking to "Terevisioon" this morning, Hanna Lisette said: "Today I am working hard to secure next year's budget, because in rallying, we are talking about pretty large sums of money."

"Every race and every kilometer counts, if you want to reach the top one day," she added.

This included even entering the Saaremaa race .

This was "Really a crazy 10-day adventure, but we managed to amass the funds for the Saaremaa Rally thanks to the support of fans and sponsors,. We achieved something unbelievable, in the space of 10 days."

Hanna Lisette Aabna talking to 'Terevisioon.' Source: ERR

In fact, Hanna Lisette was heading to Saaremaa right after the "Terevisioon" slot.

"This morning at 10 a.m., I'm heading straight for the ferry," she added.

"The Saaremaa Rally is one of the most challenging races in Estonia. Weather conditions play a major role, and the stages are extremely tough, so it will be quite a test. I've only driven a Rally3 car a few times before. So it's going to be quite an adventure. Hopefully, I can demonstrated some speed in Saaremaa, and make it to the podium."

She is no stranger to the race itself, however.

"I was around three when I first watched the Saaremaa Rally with my parents, and even then, I told them then that one day I would race too. So, that wish started very early on."

The rally covers just over 100 kilometers over nine stages.

During races, fear doesn't factor in she added; trust in her co-driver and confidence are crucial. "Motivation and determination are key," she added.

Despite performing well during the three-day testing in Poland, it wasn't quite perfect this time around, but she has time on her side.

"Unfortunately, I didn't make it into the top three, but I gained a lot of motivation there. They are waiting for me to return to the program next year. Unfortunately, this time, my young age worked against me," Aabna said.

As to the most important personal qualities a successful rally driver needs, Hanna Lisette said: "You definitely need motivation and determination. Without those, you won't get anywhere. You have to really want to do it and put in the hard work. You can't reach the top with just money."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Source: "Terevisioon, " presenter Katrin Viirpalu

