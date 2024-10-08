EOK chair candidate: Team Estonia should be an independent foundation

Urmas Sõõrumaa, who has served as the president of the Estonian Olympic Committee since 2016, is running for a third term. On Tuesday, he introduced his election platform, highlighting, among other points, that Team Estonia should become a separate foundation. Additionally, he emphasized the need for increased involvement of private sector investments in the development of sports infrastructure.

"My election platform was created as the result of very intense and month-long communication. I've had hundreds of meetings, calls and reflections. However, life continuously makes adjustments. As we've seen in recent years, it's important to be able to handle unexpected situations. As wise men have said: 'If you want to move forward, you need a plan.' If something goes wrong, the plan goes wrong too, and so does the entire effort," Sõõrumaa said at the press conference.

In addition to the restructuring of Team Estonia, Estonia's system for supporting professional sports created in 2019, by turning it into an standalone foundation, Sõõrumaa also emphasized the need for greater collaboration with the private sector, particularly when it comes to the development of sports infrastructure in Estonia. He suggests that public-private partnerships could help address funding challenges and speed up the construction of necessary sports facilities.

His platform also highlights the importance of a strong relationship between the state, local governments and sports organizations. Sõõrumaa argues that this collaboration is crucial for shaping sports policy that benefits not just elite athletes but also the broader community. He believes that coordinated efforts can improve both the quality of sports programs and the accessibility of physical activities for the general population.

Sõõrumaa sees grassroots sports as a foundation for the success of elite athletes and aims to promote sports at all levels, from youth programs to adult fitness initiatives. He suggests that increasing participation in sports can have a significant positive impact on public health, reducing healthcare costs and improving overall well-being.

Finally, he underlined the need to streamline funding and resource allocation for sports, ensuring that top athletes receive the support they need to compete internationally. His plan aims to strike a balance between supporting high-level athletes and fostering a culture of active living across Estonia.

This platform aligns with his broader vision of enhancing Estonia's sporting reputation globally while ensuring that sport remains accessible and beneficial to the entire population.

Sõõrumaa is running for EOK president against former President of the Republic Kersti Kaljulaid and President of the Estonian Athletics Association (EKJL) Erich Teigamägi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!