Kersti Kaljulaid elected next Estonian Olympic Committee president

Former President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid has been voted in as the Estonian Olympic Committee's (EOK) next chief, after getting 62 votes in Friday's second round run-off against incumbent Urmas Sõõrumaa.

Three candidates, Kaljulaid, Sõõrumaa and outgoing EOK vice president Erich Teigamägi, had garnered enough support to run for office.

No candidate secured a majority in Friday's first round of voting, with Kaljulaid picking up 56 votes to Sõõrumaa's 40. Teigamägi picked up 23 votes and dropped out after this round, putting his support behind Sõõrumaa ahaed of the run-off.

Sixty votes were needed to clinch the position; Kaljulaid polled at 62 votes to Sõõrumaa's 57.

2008 discus god medal winner Gerd Kanter and sports development chief Tiit Pekk will be Kaljulaid's EOK vice presidents.

The EOK also approved new sports ethics rules and procedures for a planned Estonian sports court, at Friday's meeting.

Kersti Kaljulaid, 54, was President of Estonia 2016-2021. While in office she had also launched a bid to become OECD president.

Ahead of campaigning for the EOK top job, Kaljulaid had called for Estonia to get a representative on the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

