Pärnu VK loses volleyball Euro cup opener

Pärnu VK players (photo taken earlier this year).
Pärnu VK players (photo taken earlier this year).
Top volleyball team Pärnu VK lost the first leg of their Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV) Challenge Cup volleyball series at home 3:0 aginst Ukrainian side Epicentr-Podoljani.

Pärnu player and the team's top scorer on the night Andrus Raadik said: "We were uncomfortable for them in the first two sets. The first set, yes... one of their attack leaders happened to be serving at the time, and he did his job very well."

"We missed a couple of chances, and that's where the first set went."

"But in the end, it was a game indeed. We got a proper toughening. That team has a very good quality of blocking, the middle players are mobile etc. It wasn't easy for our attackers either," Raadik added.

Epicentr-Podoljani, from Horodok, in Lviv oblast, won all three sets, and the score by sets was: 26:24, 25:22, 25:20.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

