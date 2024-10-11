Estonia's U-21s beat Israel 1:0

Estonia's under-21 men's national football team overcame Israel 1:0 in its 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying match on Thursday.

This victory avenged Estonia's loss by the same score-line away, last month.

Despite Israel dominating play with 22 shots, 10 of them on target, the visitors were unable to find the net.

Estonia had possession for 39 percent of play time and made seven shots, two of which were on target.

The sole goal at the Kadriorg Stadium came in the 70th minute off the boot of striker Tony Varjund (Tallinna FC Flora), who had come off the subs bench.

Estonian 'keeper Kaur Kivila rubbed salt into the wound by stopping a penalty the Israeli's were awarded in the dying minutes of the game.

Estonia is now fifth in Group D with four points, behind Germany, Poland, Bulgaria and Kosovo.

The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals take place in Slovakia in June.

--

