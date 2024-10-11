Estonia's UEFA Nations League clash with Azerbaijan live on ERR Friday evening

The Estonian men's national football team continue their UEFA Nations League campaign on Friday evening when they host Azerbaijan in Tallinn. the game will be shown live on ETV2 and by following the link in this article from 6.50 p.m. Estonian time.

Azerbaijan are familiar opponents for Estonia, with the sides having met twice last year during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. The match in Baku ended in a 1-1 draw, while Azerbaijan managed to come away with a 2-0 win from the A. Le Coq Arena.

Previously in the current Nations League season, Estonia lost 3-0 to Sweden and 1-0 to Slovakia. Azerbaijan have also started with two defeats.

Estonian head coach Jürgen Henn said Friday's opponents are very capable. "We can't expect an easy game. They have a lot of individual quality and speed. We will definitely have to cope with that," Henn said at a press conference.

Estonia will be forced to do without two top strikers on Friday. Rauno Sappinen (Flora Tallinn) misses out through injury game for health reasons and Alex Matthias Tamm (Nõmme Kalju) is suspended to. Defender Artur Pikk (Odra Opole) and midfielder Kevor Palumets (HJK Helsinki) were also both left out of the squad.

Henn said this would be no excuse to let standards slip. "Whoever we play, I always want to win. No matter what line-up we go with, no matter what approach. Every coach makes a plan with the aim of winning in mind," he said.

The match can be watched live from 6.50 p.m. Estonian time on Friday by following the link here.

