Cyclist Martin Laas loses leader's jersey on Taihu Lake final day

Cyclist Martin Laas lost the overall leader's position during the fifth and final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake in China, though managed to retain the points classification jersey.

Dutch rider Jelte Krijnsen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the stage, while Laas was 23 seconds behind, though finishing in the peloton in 19th place.

Krijnsen was also crowned overall winner.

This dropped Laas (Ferei Quick-Panda Podium Mongolia) to sixth in the overall standings.

The Estonian still secured the points classification victory with 46 points, 19 ahead of Belgian Steffen De Schuyteneer.

