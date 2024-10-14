X!

Fencer Katrina Lehis defeats fellow Estonian Irina Embrich in Croatia

News
Katrina Lehis.
Katrina Lehis. Source: Karli Saul
News

Top Estonian fencer Katrina Lehis won the weekend's FIE épée satellite tournament in Split, Croatia, beating her compatriot and teammate Irina Embrich 15:7 in the women's epee final.

Lehis, who was conspicuous by her absence at this year's Paris Olympics, put in a strong performance in Split, securing easy victories in the early rounds and overcoming tougher opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Embrich, too, had a solid run, reaching the final after defeating fencers from Canada, India, Italy and Hungary.

Irina Embrich Source: Siim Semiskar/ERR SPORT

Julia Beljajeva and Kristina Kuusk, also performed well, finishing in ninth and twelfth places respectively.

Lehis, Embrich and Beljajeva were part of the women's epee team which took gold in the Tokyo games held in 2021, while Lehis herself won bronze in the individual event at the same games.

As for the men's event in Croatia, four Estonians reached the quarterfinals, though none advanced to the final: Valentin Altunin and Markus Salm both fell in the semifinals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:29

Mark Lajal through to Antwerp round two

10:58

Local governments want possibility to lay down local taxes

10:21

Fencer Katrina Lehis defeats fellow Estonian Irina Embrich in Croatia

09:56

Cyclist Martin Laas loses leader's jersey on Taihu Lake final day

09:34

ISS: Russian intelligence services interested in recruiting dual citizens

09:19

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

08:58

EDF tests three varieties of concrete bunker

08:32

Brig. Gen. Laneman: Russian forces making progress in eastern Ukraine concerning

08:02

Elektrilevi serves nearly all Estonia, still handling Imatra IT merger details

07:32

Monday overcast, weather to be clearer as week goes on

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.10

Monday electricity prices in Estonia to spike nearly ninefold

13.10

Estonia seeking opportunity to procure arms from Ukraine

13.10

Nearly 900 young adults to start conscription in Estonia's October call-up

09:19

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

11.10

Astronomers: Spectacular geomagnetic storms to continue until next summer

13.10

ERR in Kyiv: Residents brace for power outages using solar energy

13.10

Impact of walking, cycling discussed at Estonian movement conference

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo