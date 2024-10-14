Fencer Katrina Lehis defeats fellow Estonian Irina Embrich in Croatia

Top Estonian fencer Katrina Lehis won the weekend's FIE épée satellite tournament in Split, Croatia, beating her compatriot and teammate Irina Embrich 15:7 in the women's epee final.

Lehis, who was conspicuous by her absence at this year's Paris Olympics, put in a strong performance in Split, securing easy victories in the early rounds and overcoming tougher opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Embrich, too, had a solid run, reaching the final after defeating fencers from Canada, India, Italy and Hungary.

Irina Embrich Source: Siim Semiskar/ERR SPORT

Julia Beljajeva and Kristina Kuusk, also performed well, finishing in ninth and twelfth places respectively.

Lehis, Embrich and Beljajeva were part of the women's epee team which took gold in the Tokyo games held in 2021, while Lehis herself won bronze in the individual event at the same games.

As for the men's event in Croatia, four Estonians reached the quarterfinals, though none advanced to the final: Valentin Altunin and Markus Salm both fell in the semifinals.

--

