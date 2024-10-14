X!

Mark Lajal through to Antwerp round two

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal got the ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp off to a winning start by beating Miguel Damas (Spain) 6:2, 6:0.

Lajal had made his ATP debut in Antwerp last year, but lost a close second-round match to then-world No. 38 Arthur Fils.

Lajal, ranked 226th in the world by the ATP, took less than an hour to get the result over Damas, ranked 366th.

This time around, the Estonian served nine aces, won 81 percent of points on his first serve, and hit 23 winners, while saving all three break points he faced.

Lajal will face the winner of Thiago Seyboth Wild (Brazil, ATP 88th) and Emilien Demanet (Belgium, ATP 650th) in round two.

Lajal famously gave a good account of himself against world number three Carlos Alcaraz in round one of this year's Wimbledon men's singles.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

