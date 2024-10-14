Basketball star Kristjan Kullamäe's Bilbao defeat Real Madrid

Estonian guard Kristjan Kullamäe was instrumental in helping his team, Bilbao Basket, to a surprise 83:79 defeat of Real Madrid Real Madrid Baloncesto.

Real Madrid are reigning Spanish Liga ACB basketball champions, but have had a shaky start to the season, losing two of their first three league games.

Kullamäe was Bilbao's second-highest scorer with 18 points, contributing three rebounds, four assists, and two fouls.

While they were leading by 12 points at halftime, Bilbao's lead shrank to just one point entering the final quarter, but managed to hold off their opponent's rally, extending their lead to as much as eight points.

Real Madrid Baloncesto is to European basketball as its more well-known, to English-speakers at least, football namesake is to European football.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!