Elena Malõgina through to ITF Shrewsbury tournament main draw

Elena Malõgina.
Elena Malõgina. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's top women's tennis player Elena Malõgina is through to the main draw of the ITF World Tennis Tour W100 tournament in Shrewsbury, England.

Malõgina (WTA 437th), was seeded 11th in qualifying, and overcame seventh seed Maria Portillo Ramirez (Mexico, WTA 379th) in her final qualifying match, securing a straight sets, 7-5, 6-3 victory

In the opening set, Malõgina came back from being 3:0 down in games, rescuing three break points in the process, and took the set.

The second set was also closely contested until the fifth game, when the Estonian broke her opponent's serve to go 3:2 up, and held her serve thereafter.

The entire encounter, at The Shrewsbury Club, took an hour and 44 minutes.

Malõgina won 74 percent of points on her first serve, served up one ace, and converted five of the 13 break point opportunities she was presented with.

She will face Mona Barthel (Germany, ranked 170th in the world) in round one proper.

The tournament's top seed is Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (WTA 82nd) of Spain. One other top-100 player, Oceane Dodin (France) is also competing.

The official event page is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

