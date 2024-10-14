Ülar Tiitma's Potsdam Royals win GFL German Bowl

Gridiron defensive end Ülar Tiitma, who plays for the GFL's Potsdam Royals, aided his team to its second German championship in a row after beating the Dresden Monarchs 27:21 in the German Bowl in Essen Saturday.

Tiitma did not record stats in the bowl itself, but put in an impressive 2024 season overall, with 45 tackles and 4.5 sacks across 13 games.

Around 10,000 spectators saw Potsdam go up 11:0 before Dresden responded with a touchdown.

Despite Dresden's attempts to continue this resurgence, Potsdam's dynamic quarterback Jaylon Henderson (Boise State) secured the win with a crucial third touchdown, giving the Royals a 27:14 lead.

Dresden scored once again, closing the gap to six points, but failed to capitalize on a late opportunity to push the game into overtime or to a win.

