Six sports figures given Estonian Olympic Committee's top award

October 2024 recipients of the EOK's Medal of Merit.
October 2024 recipients of the EOK's Medal of Merit. Source: Karli Saul/EOK
The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) recently awarded medals of merit to six sports figures in recognition of their contributions to the development of Estonia's Olympic and sports movement.

Presented to their recipients at the EOK's general assembly in Tallinn on Friday, the EOK's Medal of Merit was awarded to:

  • Tõnu Endrekson – Olympic medalist in rowing, six-time Olympian
  • Leho Haldna – longtime president of the International Orienteering Federation (IOF)
  • Enn Mainla – sports historian
  • Helen Nelis-Naukas – fencing promoter, coach
  • Jüri Pihel – board chair at Duo Media, responsible for the broadcasting of several Olympic Games
  • Neinar Seli – EOK honorary president, president of the Estonian Olympic Academy (EOA)

The EOK has been awarding its Medal of Merit since 2006.

Recipients of the honor at the EOK's May general assembly included Ants Veetõusme, Hannes Hermaküla, Indrek Kelk, Jüri Käo, Karol Paas, Mihhail Kõlvart, Mihkel Mardna, Olavi Sikka, Ragnar Klavan, Tanel Kangert, Tarmo Tiisler and Tiina Pallas.

Last year, recipients included Merike Anderson, Rein Auväärt, Kaarel Zilmer, Jaak Salumets, Heino Puuste, Jaan Martinson, Kristi Singi, Kert Toobal, Are Altraja, Anti Kalle and Jaan Kirsipuu.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Aili Vahtla

