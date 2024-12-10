X!

Ragnar Klavan announces retirement after 24 years of top-flight football

News
Ragnar Klavan announcing his retirement from football at a press conference, Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
Open gallery
18 photos
News

Former Liverpool FC and Estonian national team center back Ragnar Klavan is hanging up his boots, ending a playing career which has lasted nearly a quarter of a century.

Klavan, 39, who also had spells at Augsburg and Cagliari, has said his next move will be to run for president of the Estonian Football Association (EJL).

He was capped 130 times, and played his last full season at JK Tallinna Kalev, marking the end of his playing career.

"I must, unfortunately, say goodbye to my first love," he said of his decision.

"I am putting an end to a 24-year journey, my professional football career. Thank you for being with me on this journey."

Speaking of the future, Klavan said: "My dreams and visions are to take our football to a new level. I see great potential in Estonian football, and I am running for its future."

If installed, he said his goal as EJL president would be to steer Estonian football into the top 50 of FIFA's world rankings.

The team currently ranks 123rd and has an all-time high ranking of 47th, set in 2012.

Klavan also stressed the importance of collaboration and plans to engage with experts and the football community to create a comprehensive program for the sport's development.

"The elections [for EJL chief] are in spring; the members will decide," Klavan concluded, stating that the details of his campaign and the program will be shared publicly once they are finalized.

Current EJL president is Aivar Pohlak.

During his time at Liverpool (2016-2018) Klavan became the first Estonian to score in the Premier League (while goalkeeper Mart Poom in September 2003 famously scored for Sunderland against his former club Derby County, both teams were in the second-tier championship at the time).

He also played three seasons with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

After a spell with Serie A team Cagliari Calcio, Klavan returned to his home country to play for Paide Linnameeskond, from 2021.

He ended his club career with JK Tallinna Kalev. He racked up seven Estonian Footballer of the Year awards throughout his career.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:00

Ragnar Klavan: I believe Estonian football has a lot of potential

16:48

Estonian adults' skills well above OECD average

16:28

Bill to allow Tartu Agro land to be rented as a single piece

15:59

Tallinn to offer the service of renewing marriage vows

15:49

NBA: Henri Drell on form despite Rip City's narrow loss to Santa Cruz

15:21

Universities take different views on decision to slash doctoral support

15:10

Andrus Pedai: 10,000 foreign students feasible target for Estonia

14:52

Ragnar Klavan announces retirement after 24 years of top-flight football

14:49

Estonia not planning to change Syrian asylum policy

14:22

Justice chancellor: Estonia must weigh feasibility before new climate obligations

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.12

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

09.12

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

09:44

Equality commissioner: Racial discrimination in Estonia a 'hidden problem'

09.12

Estonian prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

09.12

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

13:49

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

09.12

Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has knee surgery in Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo