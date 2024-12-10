Ragnar Klavan announces retirement after 24 years of top-flight football

Former Liverpool FC and Estonian national team center back Ragnar Klavan is hanging up his boots, ending a playing career which has lasted nearly a quarter of a century.

Klavan, 39, who also had spells at Augsburg and Cagliari, has said his next move will be to run for president of the Estonian Football Association (EJL).

He was capped 130 times, and played his last full season at JK Tallinna Kalev, marking the end of his playing career.

"I must, unfortunately, say goodbye to my first love," he said of his decision.

"I am putting an end to a 24-year journey, my professional football career. Thank you for being with me on this journey."

Speaking of the future, Klavan said: "My dreams and visions are to take our football to a new level. I see great potential in Estonian football, and I am running for its future."

If installed, he said his goal as EJL president would be to steer Estonian football into the top 50 of FIFA's world rankings.

The team currently ranks 123rd and has an all-time high ranking of 47th, set in 2012.

Klavan also stressed the importance of collaboration and plans to engage with experts and the football community to create a comprehensive program for the sport's development.

"The elections [for EJL chief] are in spring; the members will decide," Klavan concluded, stating that the details of his campaign and the program will be shared publicly once they are finalized.

Current EJL president is Aivar Pohlak.

During his time at Liverpool (2016-2018) Klavan became the first Estonian to score in the Premier League (while goalkeeper Mart Poom in September 2003 famously scored for Sunderland against his former club Derby County, both teams were in the second-tier championship at the time).

He also played three seasons with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

After a spell with Serie A team Cagliari Calcio, Klavan returned to his home country to play for Paide Linnameeskond, from 2021.

He ended his club career with JK Tallinna Kalev. He racked up seven Estonian Footballer of the Year awards throughout his career.

