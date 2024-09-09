Estonia lose to Sweden in Nations League as Kristal becomes youngest ever international

The Estonian men's national football lost 0-3 in Stockholm against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. The defeat was Estonia's second loss during the international break after a 0-1 defeat at home to Slovakia on Thursday.

Just as they did in their opening 2024/25 Nations League match against Slovakia, Jürgen Henn's Estonian side started positively against Sweden on Sunday. An early chance from Vlasi Sinjavski (Slovácko) was the nearest they came to opening the scoring however, before Sweden showed their quality with three goals in 14 first half minutes.

Sweden's opener came on the half hour mark. Real Valladolid's Karl Jakob Hein managed to keep out an effort from Watford midfielder Ken Sema only for the rebound to fall to ball Viktor Gyökeres of Sporting Lisbon, who made it 1-0 to the home side.

Ten minutes later, Sweden double their advantage through Newcastle United forward Aleksander Isak. With 44 minutes played, Isak then delivered a superb through-ball to Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski who set up Gyökeres for his second of the match.

Sweden continued to attack in the second half, notching up a total of 34 shots (11 on target) in the game. Even though Estonia went down to ten players after HJK Helsinki's Kevor Palumets was sent off in the 62nd minute, the home side failed to add more to their tally.

Patrik Kristal. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee

One major positive for Estonia was the full national team debut of Paide Linnameeskond's Patrik Kristal. At the age of 16 years, 9 months and 27 days, Kristal became Estonia's youngest ever full international when he came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute.

Kristal is no stranger to breaking records having made his debut in the Estonian Meistriliiga at the age of just 14 years, 11 months and 2 days, when he came on for FCI Levadia Tallinn against Tartu Tammeka.

The midfielder, who has so far played 21 games for Paide this season, scoring three goals, will join German Bundesliga side 1. FC Köln on January 1, 2025.

Before Kristal, Raimond Põdder held the record for being Estonia's youngest ever international, when he played against Finland in October 1920. Põdder was years, 10 months and 14 day old at that time.

Mattias Käit, Andres Oper, Ragnar Klavan and Frank Liivak are among those who made their debuts for Estonia at the age of 17.

--

