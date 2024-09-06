Estonia kick off Nations League with 0-1 home loss against Slovakia

The Estonian men's national football team kicked off their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with a narrow defeat at home to Slovakia on Thursday. A crowd of over 6,000 fans at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena saw Jürgen Henn's side beaten 0-1 thanks to a 70th minute Tomáš Suslov goal.

Although Estonia started the game with the intent to play on the front foot, the first half was largely dominated by Slovakia. Estonian goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein was called into action early on and made strong saves from Hellas Verone midfielder Tomaš Suslov and Union Berlin's László Bénes.

Slovakia kept coming closer after the break, with David Hancko (Feyenoord) and Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verone) both striking the woodwork for the visitors.

Slovakia finally made the crucial breakthrough on 70 minutes. Another attack from the left was enough to open up the Estonian defense and Suslov made no mistake to fire past Hein from the edge of the six-yard box.

Estonia's best chance to find an equalizer came in the 88th minute, when FCI Levadia Tallinn winger Ioan Yakovlev's attempt at goal was cleared by Slovakia captain Milan Škriniar (PSG).

"I'm pretty disappointed at the moment," admitted Estonian head coach Jürgen Henn after the game.

"Fortunately, it wasn't the case that we felt under a lot of pressure and that a goal was coming, only in very isolated moments. Karl [Hein] did exactly what is needed from a goalkeeper in these kinds of games. Now we have to work a little bit on how to be more decisive and direct in the penalty area, more hungry," he added.

"The team did a great job, we knew we had to be like eleven soldiers on the field defensively and we did that," said Henn.

"The plan you go into a game with is one thing and what happens during the game is quite another, but I was very pleased with the way the players adapted to the way our opponents played. Our plan and hope in the first half was to play short and keep the ball, but they didn't let us do that very much. We adapted pretty well, played more direct and gained the initiative," said Henn.

"We now need to rest, analyze [this performance] and then go to Sweden with the same enthusiasm."

"We knew Slovakia were a good team, they play good football, run behind the line with several players and are dangerous all the time," said Estonian goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein (Real Valladolid).

"In the first half it was maybe difficult for us to put pressure on them but in the second half we created more chances. All in all, it was a fair result.

"Overall we were good. In football, there is a period in every game where you have to be resilient. The Slovakian team has the quality to exert pressure and create chances, but we defended pretty well at times. Against Sweden things won't get any easier, they are a top class team," Hein said.

Elsewhere in Estonia's group, Sweden beat Azerbaijan 3-1 in Baku thanks to two goals from Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and a penalty from Viktor Gyökers of Sporting CP. Estonia will face Sweden away on Sunday. The match will be shown live on ETV+ here with coverage beginning at 9.30 p.m.

