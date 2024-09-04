Estonia's UEFA Nations League games with Slovakia and Sweden live on ERR

The Estonian men's national football team.
The Estonian men's national football team. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
This week, the Estonian men's national football team get their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League campaign underway with games against Slovakia at home and Sweden away. Football fans in Estonia can watch both games live on ERR's channels and by following the links in this article.

Estonia are aiming to get off to a strong start in this season's UEFA Nations League, when they face Slovakia at the A. Le Coq Stadium in Tallinn on Thursday evening (September 5). Kick off is at 9.45. p.m. Estonian time, with live coverage beginning on ETV2 here from 9.30 p.m.

Estonia will definitely be without Rasmus Peetson on Thursday, after the FCI Levadia Tallinn midfielder pulled out of the Slovakia match due to illness. Peetson has so far made 16 appearances for the Estonian national team, scoring one goal.

"Peetson will possibly join the team for the second game in September, which is played three days later, on September 8 in Stockholm against Sweden," the Estonian Football Association (EJK) announced.

Estonia's first away game in this season's Nations League, against Sweden, will be shown live on ETV+ here, with coverage beginning at 9.30 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday, September 8. Kick-off is at 9.45 p.m.

Editor: Michael Cole

