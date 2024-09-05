Estonia's motocross riders look forward to top race in England

Estonia's motorcross trio, who will be competing at Matterley Basin.
Estonia's motorcross trio, who will be competing at Matterley Basin. Source: Eesti Mootorrattaspordi Föderatsioon
Three Estonians have been nominated to represent their country at the prestigious Motocross of Nations race at the Matterley Basin track in southern England next month.

The race takes place during the first weekend of October, and Estonia is to be represented by Gert Krestinov (MXGP), Harri Kullas (Open), and Tanel Leok (MX2).

Noting the location and time of year, Martin Arumäe said: "If it rains, I think the conditions will prove favorable for our riders. It creates deep ruts and large holes. If it stays dry, the track will be hard and fast with big jumps; great for spectators, but certainly not easy."

"I want to thank the guys for being willing to represent Estonia and for putting their trust me. I also want to thank the supporters who have already lent their help," Arumäe added.

Krestinov and Kullas will be taking part in the Motocross of Nations for the 10th time, Leok will be making his 22nd appearance. "This team is the most experienced we could put together in Estonia, which is a significant advantage for us," Arumäe said.

While the sportspeople are no longer in their prime, they still form a very strong team, he added.

"What Harri has done in the U.S. is impressive. Tanel's physical condition at 40 is sometimes better than that of a 25-year-old. And Gert deserves high praise too. Although he isn't leading the Estonian Championship, we must remember that he broke his collarbone mid-season," Arumäe added.

The last time Krestinov participated in the Motocross of Nations was four years ago in Mantua, Italy, while being picked this time was great motivation and "a chance to test myself again," the rider said said.

Manager Arumäe explained that Tanel Leok was not the first choice to represent the MX2 class; Jörgen-Matthias Talviku had been, but he contracted Epstein-Barr virus and so is missing the race.

Meico Vettik was also offered the opportunity to represent Estonia in the MX2 class, but he decided to switch from a 450cc bike to a 250cc instead.

Harri Kullas is also satisfied with the team and said he is looking forward to the event "It's been a bit more challenging to put the team together this year, but I think we have a solid lineup," he said, adding he will be flying back from the Americas – he has been in Brazil and the U.S. mostly – around 10 days before the Matterley competition, for testing.

The 2024 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations event runs October 5-6 in Matterley Basin, near Winchester, Hampshire. It is the third time the venue has been used for this event.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

