Estonian men's tennis team to face Uzbekistan in Davis Cup

The Estonian men's national tennis team are set to face Uzbekistan in a Davis Cup match-up on September 13 and 14 in Tashkent.

Mark Lajal, Kristjan Tamm, Markus Mölder, Siim Troost and Johannes Seeman will be representing Estonia in the tournament, which takes place in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. Vladimir Ivanov will captain the team.

Lajal (ATP No. 247) is currently the highest ranked men's singles player in the Estonian team, while Seeman (ATP No. 610) is Estonia's highest ranked men's doubles player.

For Estonia's second and third highest-ranked men's tennis stars Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 444) and third seed Oliver Ojakäär (ATP No. 904) both had to withdraw from the match in Uzbekistan.

"Glinka will be absent for personal reasons and Ojakäär due to injury. Despite this, we will still go out there with a good squad and a strong will. Looking at the Uzbeks' line-up, we can expect to be in for a close match," said Ivanov.

Uzbekistan will be represented by Khumoyun Sultanov (ATP No. 264), Sergei Fomin (ATP No. 542), Maxim Shin (ATP No. 1,131), Rakhimbek Ibrakhimov (ATP No. 1,932) and Amir Milushev (ATP No. 1,690).

If they win in Tashkent, Estonia will then have the chance to qualify for the World Group I of next year's Davis Cup via a series of play-off matches. Defeat will mean they enter into play-offs that they will need to win in, just to retain their spot in World Group II.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!