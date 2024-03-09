X

Injury forces Mark Lajal out of Estonia's Davis Cup clash with Iran

News
Mark Lajal.
Source: ERR
News

Estonia's men's tennis team will be missing top player Mark Lajal at a Davis Cup encounter with Iran to take place next weekend.

Lajal said of his plight: "Since the Australian Open, I've been troubled by a shoulder injury that hasn't fully healed yet," adding that this rules him out of the tournament this time around.

Team captain Vladimir Ivanov noted despite missing Lajal and other top Estonian men's player Daniil Glinka, "we will face Iran with a positive attitude."

The match is a play-off round to be held in Sri Lanka, March 15-16. The domestic Estonian tennis association had requested the matches take place elsewhere than in Iran.

In addition to captain Ivanov, the Estonian team comprises Kristjan Tamm, Kenneth Raisma, Oliver Ojakäär and Siim Troost.

Of these, Ojakäär (ATP 939) has the highest singles ranking position, while Siim Troost holds the highest doubles ranking (ATP 619)

The Davis Cup is one of the world's oldest team sports competitions, which was held for the first time in 1900. Estonia entered the competition for the first time in 1934 and has been appearing regularly since 1993.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Injury forces Mark Lajal out of Estonia's Davis Cup clash with Iran

