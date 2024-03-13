Two Estonians make European cup BMX final in France

Two Estonian competitors, Paula Palmiste and Sten Tristan Raid, reached the final of the UEC BMX European Cup event in Sarrians in the South of France last weekend, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Saturday's opening stage was canceled due to strong winds, but conditions were good enough on the Sunday for the second stage to take place in full.

Competing in the G13 class, Palmiste (pictured) reached the final, where ultimately placed fourth, according to the Estonian Cyclists Union (EJL).

Meanwhile Raid performed strongly in the B15 class and took fifth place in the final race.

Of other Estonians competing in the same class, Oliver-Siim Simenson placed 48th, Luukas Lajal 59th and Mattias Vapper 140th.

Additionally, Oliver-Sten Saar finished 46th place, Mikk Metsaots 119th, in the men's junior competition.

Saar had come second in his category at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) French Cup held a week earlier.

Oliver Pauskar (12th place in the B12 class), Trevor Uiga (19th in the B14 class), Frants Kirsipuu (28th, B10), Karl Pauskar (30th m B11) and Konrad Kasemaa (38th, B14) brought in the other Estonian results.

The third and fourth rounds of the BMX European Cup are to take place on March 30 and April 1 in Zolder, Belgium.

The official competition site is here.

