X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Two Estonians make European cup BMX final in France

News
Paula Palmiste.
Paula Palmiste. Source: EJL/Mario Pauskar
News

Two Estonian competitors, Paula Palmiste and Sten Tristan Raid, reached the final of the UEC BMX European Cup event in Sarrians in the South of France last weekend, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Saturday's opening stage was canceled due to strong winds, but conditions were good enough on the Sunday for the second stage to take place in full.

Competing in the G13 class, Palmiste (pictured) reached the final, where ultimately placed fourth, according to the Estonian Cyclists Union (EJL).

Meanwhile Raid performed strongly in the B15 class and took fifth place in the final race. 

Of other Estonians competing in the same class, Oliver-Siim Simenson placed 48th, Luukas Lajal 59th and Mattias Vapper 140th.

Additionally, Oliver-Sten Saar finished 46th place, Mikk Metsaots 119th, in the men's junior competition. 

Saar had come second in his category at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) French Cup held a week earlier.

Oliver Pauskar (12th place in the B12 class), Trevor Uiga (19th in the B14 class), Frants Kirsipuu (28th, B10), Karl Pauskar (30th m B11) and Konrad Kasemaa (38th, B14) brought in the other Estonian results.

The third and fourth rounds of the BMX European Cup are to take place on March 30 and April 1 in Zolder, Belgium.

The official competition site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Source: ERR Sport

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:05

Kunnas: Ukraine should be able to last until fall with 800,000 more shells

10:32

Companies not rushing to participate in foreign minister's business delegations

09:58

LSM: Riga-Tartu train link not ready in time for most European culture capital events

09:13

Estonia aims to quadruple use of green fuels by 2030

09:04

Norstat ratings: Eesti 200 move back above electoral threshold

08:35

Two Estonians make European cup BMX final in France

07:51

Gerd Kanter and Kristjan Čeh end their collaboration

07:27

Estonia to deploy one EDF member to EU Red Sea maritime security operation

07:23

Prime minister on Laanet, Parmas saga: Posing questions not objectionable

07:14

Prime minister: My European colleagues have wondered over Ansip's 'bitterness'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

11.03

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

12.03

RIA: Estonia's state institutions hit by largest cyberattack to date

12.03

Owners of cars with Russian plates looking at €400 fine from Wednesday

12.03

Russia hands entry bans to ten leading Estonian politicians

12.03

Anti-Ukrainian slurs, physical violence mar youth ice hockey game in Kohtla-Järve

12.03

PPA: Mother in Suure-Lähtru baby case found in Morocco

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: