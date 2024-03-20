Experienced Slovenian ref to oversee Estonia-Poland Euro2024 play-off match

Slavko Vincic showing someone the yellow card in a Bayern Munich v Lazio Champions League clash. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonia's men's national football team embarks on a crunch game away to Poland this Thursday. At stake is a potential spot in the European Championships finals in Germany in summer, despite Estonia finishing in last place place in Group F of the qualifiers.

Poland finished third in Group E, with 11 points.

Officiating in Thursday's game, ERR's Sport portal reports, is experienced Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, who officiated in the last European championships in 2020 also.

Vincic qualified as a FIFA category referee in 2010 and since then has refereed at several key clashes, including one Champions League quarterfinal, a Europa League semifinal (both of these in 2021), and the 2022 Europa League final, won by Eintracht Frankfurt over Rangers, after a penalty shootout.

The Slovene was also selected as a referee at the 2020 European Championships, where he officiated two group matches and the quarterfinal between Italy and Belgium.

Vincic will be assisted by Tomaž Klancnik and Andraž Kovacic as linesmen and Matej Jug as fourth official on Thursday, while VAR ref is Nejc Kajtazovic, and his assistant is Rade Obrenovic (all Slovenian nationals).

The Poland versus Estonia European Championship playoff match is scheduled to kick off at 21:45 Estonian time at the National Stadium in Warsaw. The winner will next week meet either Wales, in Cardiff, or, an eventuality which would not involve much traveling for Estonia were they to make it, Finland, in Helsinki.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

