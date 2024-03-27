Henry Sildaru takes slopestyle bronze in challenging conditions in Italy

Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru took bronze in the slopestyle event at the snowboarding and freestyle world championships in Livigno, Italy.

This is Sildaru's second junior world championships bronze medal in the slopestyle.

After finishing second in qualification, Sildaru, 17, took to the slope in the finals, which took place under poor conditions.

His first attempt saw him place fourth, with 76.66 points.

A snowstorm between this and the second outing was followed by efforts made to clear the course, and many competitors struggled to gain enough speed to make the jumps adequately.

In the end however, Sildaru managed to score 85.33 points on his second outing, elevating him to third place.

The junior men's world champion ended up being 13-year-old Norwegian Frank Wahlström, who scored 91.00 points.

The junior world championships continue on Friday with the Big Air event, a category in which Sildaru finished sixth three years ago.

There is to be no halfpipe event this year; Sildaru had won this in the 2021 championships.

