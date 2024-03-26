Skier Henry Sildaru through to junior world championships finals in Italy

Henry Sildaru.
Henry Sildaru. Source: Henry Sildaru/Facebook
Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru has qualified for the snowboarding-and-freestyle-world-championships in Livigno, Italy, after posting the second-best score.

Sildaru, 17, younger brother of top freestyle skier Kelly, amassed a score of 94.00 points on his first outing, highest in his group and second-best overall. His second attempt yielded just 12.00 points, however.

In any case his first attempt was sufficient to qualify.

Other Estonians competing did not reach the finals.

In the junior women's event, Simona Revjagin placed 12th (58.00) while Mirjam Revjagin came in 17th (23.00). Grete-Mia Meentalo did not start. A total of eight finalists went through from the 19 women competing.

Harri Tammemägi finished 38th with a score of 50.33, while Sven Vorsmann placed 49th (41.00) in the junior men's.

The official event site is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Source: ERR Sport

