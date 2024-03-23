Kristin Tattar down to eighth in Texas, Kristi Unt puts in impressive showing

Kristin Tattar
Kristin Tattar Source: DGPT
Kristin Tattar's hopes for victory at the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) season's first major tournament in Texas took a hit on the second day of competition when the Estonian fell to eighth place on day two.

Tattar won the season opener in Waco last weekend and then placed second during the week in Austin, and had been in joint fourth after day one at the current competition.

Of other Estonians competing, Kristi Unt was among the top performers, climbing an impressive 32 places in the overall standings.

Tattar amassed seven bogeys (one over par) and four birdies (one below par) on day two, Friday, completing the standard 18 holes in 68 throws, and three over par.

Tattar is now tied for eighth place with Sai Ananda, Natalie Ryan, and Ohn Scoggins, who was Friday's best performer (three below par).

Only seven competitors finished below par on Saturday, while two more matched par par. Kristi Unt finished one throw under par, climbing 32 places in the overall standings to share 23rd place with an overall score of +7, tied with fellow Estonian Kaidi Allsalu. Maria Liivamägi also made progress, moving up 14 places to 47th (+15).

US player Missy Gannon (-8) continues to lead, and Finnish player Eveliina Salonen (-5) is in second as things stand.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

