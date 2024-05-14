Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tattar makes history with 1,000-point rating

Kristin Tattar,
Kristin Tattar, Source: Disc Golf Pro Tour
Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tattar has made history by becoming the first women's Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) player to achieve a rating of 1,000 points. Disc golf fans in Estonia will be able to see Tattar in action during the European Disc Golf Festival at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds this July.

Tattar, who has emerged as the world's number one women's disc golfer in recent years, demonstrating an ability to turn in consistently outstanding performances, had a dream season in 2023. In the last calendar year, the Estonian won twelve top-tier events and finished runner-up in a further four.

During the season, Tattar also managed to win all four Grand Slam tournaments. She also triumphed at the European Championships on home soil and defended her World Championship title in the fall.

The 2024 season has begun well for Tattar too, with the Estonian star winning three out of the first seven major events.

According to Tattar, achieving 1,000 points is a great pay-off for all the hard work done and consistency over recent years. "Breaking the 1,000-point barrier has never been a goal in itself," she said.

"I've just always tried to do my best on the course. This ranking is the result of averaging 69 rounds. It shows how consistently well I've been able to play over the last few years."

Tattar, who is currently in Estonia preparing for the second half of the season, remains modest despite her unprecedented success. "The first emotion was a warm feeling in my heart and a big smile on my face. Then came some nostalgia," she said of receiving the news.

"I've started looking back on the ten-year journey that disc golf has taken me on. It's been an incredibly exciting and instructive time. It's going to take a few days before today's news really hits home."

Next up for Tattar is the DGPT Portland Open in Oregon, which gets underway on May 30.

Disc golf fans in Estonia will have the chance to watch Tattar in action this summer, when the 2024 European Disc Golf Festival takes place at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on July 26-28.

--

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

