Kaidi Allsalu comes close to disc golf victory in Copenhagen

Estonian disc golfer Kaidi Allsalu was very close to winning the stage of the professional tour (DGPT) held in Copenhagen, losing to the tour's number one Eveliina Salonen only by extra throws.

While Kristin Tattar may be Estonia's most well-known disc golfer, her compatriot Kaidi Allsalu put in a strong performance in finishing second in the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) tour event in Copenhagen, Denmark, only missing out on victory after tie-break throws.

Allsalu led in Copenhagen after both the first and second days, but Salonen caught up with her on the final day. The Finn finished with an eagle (two under par) on the 18th hole, which prompted a tie-break situation.

Eveliina Salonen might have locked in 'Most Clutch Putt of the Season' with this one! In the final round, she eagles Hole 18 from Circle 2 to force a playoff and comes out with the W pic.twitter.com/MnyzaF97ok — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) May 13, 2024

On the first extra hole, both threw bogeys, one shot over par , while on the second, Salonen got a birdie , but Allsalu scored on par, handing Salonen first place.

Kaidi Allsalu cashes the C2 birdie putt, extending her lead by another 4 strokes after the first hole! pic.twitter.com/1fM5R5zaOw — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) May 12, 2024

Another Finn, Silva Saarinen, was third, while of other Estonian women, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste (four under par) Kristi Unt 10th (two over par).

Salonen (878.63 points) leads the women's professional tour this season, followed by Tattar (743) and American Ohn Scoggins (731.75).

In the men's competition, Roland Kõur shared the fourth place, and Mauri Villmann was ninth place, from among Estonian competitors.

