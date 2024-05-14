Kaidi Allsalu comes close to disc golf victory in Copenhagen

News
Kaidi Allsalu.
Kaidi Allsalu. Source: DGPT
News

Estonian disc golfer Kaidi Allsalu was very close to winning the stage of the professional tour (DGPT) held in Copenhagen, losing to the tour's number one Eveliina Salonen only by extra throws.

While Kristin Tattar may be Estonia's most well-known disc golfer, her compatriot Kaidi Allsalu put in a strong performance in finishing second in the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) tour event in Copenhagen, Denmark, only missing out on victory after tie-break throws.

Allsalu led in Copenhagen after both the first and second days, but Salonen caught up with her on the final day. The Finn finished with an eagle (two under par) on the 18th hole, which prompted a tie-break situation.

On the first extra hole, both threw bogeys, one shot over par , while on the second, Salonen got a birdie , but Allsalu scored on par, handing Salonen first place.

Another Finn, Silva Saarinen, was third, while of other Estonian women, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste (four under par) Kristi Unt 10th (two over par).

Another Finn, Silva Saarinen, was third, while of other Estonian women, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste (four under par) Kristi Unt 10th (two over par).

Salonen (878.63 points) leads the women's professional tour this season, followed by Tattar (743) and American Ohn Scoggins (731.75).

In the men's competition, Roland Kõur shared the fourth place, and Mauri Villmann was ninth place, from among Estonian competitors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Baltic, Icelandic foreign ministers to visit Georgia on Wednesday

17:55

Tsahkna: Estonia and EU work to ramp up sanctions against Iran

17:25

Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

17:10

Estonia's education deal proposals: Teacher career stages model, pay grades

16:45

PPA unable to process war refugees' residence permits in due time

16:19

Kaidi Allsalu comes close to disc golf victory in Copenhagen

15:30

Bolt to invest over €100 million in France over next five years

15:26

Riigikogu backs justice chancellor's proposal on bank account restrictions

14:55

Bank of Estonia: Exports drag March current account deficit deeper

14:46

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

10:29

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

13.05

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

13.05

Thousands of public sector workers seek at least 10 percent pay rise in 2025

11:37

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo